Energy expert debunks major myth about next-gen heat pumps with simple test: 'I was totally amazed'

A tech YouTuber has put one of the biggest myths about heat pumps to rest with a simple but effective noise test using their Apple Watch. The findings? Modern heat pumps are much quieter than traditional heating systems.

In a recent video on his channel Speak to the Geek (@speaktothegeektech), the content creator compared his heat pump's sound levels to his previous boiler system, finding that the heat pump operates at lower noise levels during regular use.

While he acknowledged that heat pumps can get louder when first starting up in very cold weather, he explained that this is rare.

For homeowners considering heat pumps, this test settles noise concerns. Heat pumps run quietly and perform better than traditional HVAC systems, offering heating and cooling while using less energy.









Thanks to federal incentives such as tax credits and rebates through the Inflation Reduction Act, plus long-term energy savings, heat pumps can help homeowners save thousands of dollars. Consumers interested in exploring their options can use EnergySage's heat pump marketplace to compare products and get quotes from certified installers.

Speak to the Geek also addressed maintenance concerns, explaining that heat pumps require regular upkeep, like any system, to maintain optimal performance. However, he says that most quality heat pumps have warranties to cover issues such as bearing replacements for the first several years.

"None of these arguments about noisy heat pumps really stack up in the real world," the Geek says in his video, backing up the claim with concrete evidence.

Viewers echoed his findings, with one commenter sharing their firsthand experience. "I too have a Daikin heat pump installed by octopus and I was totally amazed at how quiet it is," they wrote.

This video is yet another example that shows heat pumps are a solid option for homeowners trying to slash their energy bills and their environmental footprint while maintaining comfortable, quiet home environments.

Interested in installing a heat pump using rebates offered through the Inflation Reduction Act? Take advantage sooner rather than later. President-elect Donald Trump has publicly said he intends to eliminate the subsidies, though undoing the IRA would take an act of Congress. Either way, its post-Biden administration future is uncertain.



