Mom shares easy DIY odor-busting room spray using an unlikely ingredient: ‘Kills the bacteria and smells fresh’

If you want to tackle stubborn odors in your home but hate the smell of room sprays made with synthetic chemicals, TikToker Allison (@allisonthatgirl) shared her quick, “super duper easy” all-natural recipe for a spray that will refresh your space.

The scoop

In the video, Allison explains that to make the spray, you start by pouring half a cup of cheap vodka into a glass spray bottle. Then, add about 10 drops of your preferred essential oil and fill the rest of the bottle with tap water.

Allison notes that this formula should not be kept in a plastic spray bottle as the essential oils may eat through the plastic over time.

Finally, spray the mixture anywhere in your home that may be a source of funky smells.

“I use it on sneakers, blankets, rugs, my couch, pillows… you name it! This stuff kills the bacteria and smells fresh,” Allison wrote in her video’s caption.

How it’s helping

Buying effective home cleaning products can become a burden on your budget, especially since a large percentage of the price you pay is just a fee for branding and single-use packaging.

By making natural cleaning products, you can use simple, affordable ingredients that might already be in your kitchen, such as lemon peels soaked in distilled white vinegar or baking soda and vegetable oil.

You can even create a natural multipurpose cleaner with some rubbing alcohol, castile soap, and water, which costs just a few cents to make and is considered to work better than anything you can buy at the store.

Another amazing benefit of do-it-yourself cleaning recipes is that they’re better for your health and the planet compared to store-bought cleaners that come in plastic bottles and contain harsh chemicals that can be harmful to the environment.

With homemade cleaning products, you can actively reduce plastic waste and cut down on the amount of chemicals that end up in our water systems.

What everyone’s saying

TikTok users loved the room spray recipe and were excited to test it out for themselves.

“Can’t wait to try,” one wrote.

“Safe on carpet?” another asked before sharing, “We have a room spray smell stuck in my room.”

“Definitely!” Allison replied.

