Off-grid homeowner discovers surprising ways to keep dwelling comfortable year-round: 'You should plan to have a couple'

by Jenny Allison
In the process of going off the grid in coastal Norway, one aspiring homesteader turned to the experts in the subreddit r/OffGrid.

"What natural solution should I use to insulate my home?" they asked. "I plan on making a very thick wall, with 2 logs running parallel on each side for each layer. What should I put in between those logs to insulate it?"

Several commenters chimed in with opinions and advice. 

"We used blown cellulose insulation, blown in as densely as we could," one person said

This is a method that uses cellular plant sources, like recycled paper products, corncobs, and sisal. According to the Spruce, it lasts up to thirty years.

But, the commenter pointed out, "Understand that, if you go full-on natural, you will have a zoo of critters living in your insulation."

However, one person countered this point with a simple suggestion. "You should plan to have a couple cats," they said

One person rattled off a list of options. "Ash Sawdust Straw Pine boughs Leaves Charcoal? Insulation made of mushrooms grown in a form then dehydrated. Shredded wood chips. Peat Moss Blocks made out of cow manure," they wrote. "Whatever you use, if you coat it with clay (like in slip clay) it will make it slightly more fire resistant." 

Another commenter advised using straw bales. "Typically, straw bales are encased in mud/daub/cob, thus making it difficult for things to burrow inside," they wrote. "I think mineral wool insulation is great," they added. "It's made from basalt rock. it isn't as good of a home to critters as straw, and won't rot."

Several echoed the suggestion. "Mineral wool is all natural and virtually fireproof as well," one person said, and "when you work with it you don't have to worry about inhaling fiberglass fibers."

But by far, the most popular suggestion was sheep's wool. 

"I insulated my yurt with it and it is life changing!" one person enthused.

For many, the notion of going off-grid is both challenging and empowering. Whether that means living on a self-powered working farm or simply installing an independent solar setup to avoid power crashes from the grid, choosing to live more off-grid generally brings along cost-savings and a good deal of independence. And with less dirty fuel being burned to support a large grid network, it helps steer us towards a more climate-resilient future.

