Off-grid homeowner reflects on fifth winter in remote cabin: 'This is my dream'

The idea of living off the grid can be daunting, but there are ways to navigate the challenges and make it your reality.

One Maine homeowner shared photos of their cabin life in r/OffGrid, a subreddit for sharing off-grid technologies, experiences, and advice.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Mainer lives on 30 acres about an hour north of Bangor in Piscataquis County. The photos show an outdoor view of the snow-covered cabin, an ATV, a boat, a snowmobile, hunting gear, a wood stove, a DIY solar array, and a beautiful sunset view from a trail.

"It's been going great," the original poster wrote.

Later in the thread, the OP said they've learned from their mistakes over the past five years. Those lessons included using pressure-treated lumber outside to withstand the winter weather and avoid rot and fencing the garden to prevent critters from snacking and wreaking havoc.

There are so many benefits to living off the grid. Not only is it a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle, but it saves money on utilities and food. While the initial setup may be challenging and expensive — particularly sourcing water — the long-term savings and outcome make it worth the effort. Creating a self-reliant lifestyle means you no longer have to worry about power outages or stores being out of stock.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Off-grid living greatly reduces your carbon footprint, which means less of a negative impact on the planet. It can also come with stunning views. There are all types of off-grid homes, from shipping containers to WWI-inspired huts. Also, being away from the hustle and bustle of city life and suburbia to connect with nature does wonders for your mental health.

The off-grid living was an inspiration for many.

"This is my dream," one Redditor wrote.

🗣️ Would you live in a house made of fungus?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Kudos," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.