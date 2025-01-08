  • Home Home

Craftsman shares arduous ordeal of constructing incredible off-grid home deep in the Alaskan wilderness: 'We basically built the whole thing almost entirely by ourselves'

by Leo Collis
Patience is a virtue, according to the old expression. One homebuilder put that saying to the test in an off-grid cabin construction project. 

Realtor.com detailed how Joe Miller spent two years building the family home from the ground up in Alaska after falling in love with the area.

Miller, who is from Montana, bought a 40-acre plot of land with a friend and began a project to "turn raw logs into a cozy, off-grid home."

The adoration of Alaska began after a fishing and hunting trip. 

"I said, 'This is the most amazing place I've ever been to,'" he shared with Realtor.com. "So that's what we did. We basically built the whole thing almost entirely by ourselves. Some help, but not much."

Miller had a background in home building after being brought up in an Amish community, but the build still came with a few challenges, and he had to pick up new skills like creating concrete countertops.

But one of the perks of starting a property build from scratch is the level of customization you can bring to the project. For example, Miller made custom vanities that feature moose and bear prints, while a moose-horn chandelier adorns the kitchen. 

It took a long time, but it's hard to argue the completed project isn't stunning.

The appeal of off-grid living is obvious, too. Acquiring a plot of land means you can create a homestead to your exact specifications, and you can fully control how the home will eventually source essential features like power and water.

For example, instead of accessing grid-provided energy — which is often created by dirty fuels and is becoming increasingly expensive — you can install a solar panel array or a wind turbine to create power. These will produce zero planet-warming pollution during operation and will provide free electricity.

You can also invest in a rainwater harvesting system with filtration, which is super sustainable and comes without a monthly water bill.

x