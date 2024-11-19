Resourceful farmer reveals how much land it takes to really be self-sufficient: 'It's very manageable'

It just goes to show what you can achieve if you plan accordingly and make the most of what you have.

Living off-grid often starts with finding a plot of land that you can shape and mold to your specific needs.

Perhaps you'll want to add a cabin or convert an old vehicle into a new home. Maybe you'll need space for a solar panel array to provide clean, free, renewable power.

In addition to having enough space to live and an area allocated to power supply, you might also want to become more self-sufficient by growing your own food. But how much land will you need to do that?

That was the question one Redditor asked the r/OffGrid community, and one user provided a helpful response.

"We live on half an acre," the answer began. "The garden is 30'x50', a couple fruit trees, a grape arbor, and a couple small raised beds. We have chickens, rabbits, and 2 hives of bees. We raise meat chickens or other poultry as needed. We also hunt and fish. We forage too, mostly nuts, berries, and mushrooms. We raise or harvest about 70% of what we eat."

That's an impressive haul for a relatively small area. A half acre is around 21,000 square feet, or 2,000 square meters. Spatiality Blog provides a few helpful visual demonstrations, noting that an American football field without end zones fits 2.2 acres of land.

One commenter was amazed they could accomplish so much in that much space.

"It's very manageable (and IMO, we still have too much lawn to mow)," the helpful Redditor replied.

It just goes to show what you can achieve if you plan accordingly and make the most of what you have. Going off-grid is an increasingly desirable way to live because of its simplicity, affordability, and the opportunity it provides to reconnect with nature.

You might be convinced to go off-grid to reduce your personal polluting output. The lifestyle encourages you to be more resourceful, to consume less, and to be more mindful about what you use. Accessing renewable energy also means you avoid obtaining power from the wider electricity grid, which is still overwhelmingly reliant on dirty fuel.

Thankfully, helpful Redditors are around to provide tips and tricks to make the move successful.

