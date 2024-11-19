  • Home Home

Resourceful farmer reveals how much land it takes to really be self-sufficient: 'It's very manageable'

It just goes to show what you can achieve if you plan accordingly and make the most of what you have.

by Leo Collis
It just goes to show what you can achieve if you plan accordingly and make the most of what you have.

Photo Credit: iStock

Living off-grid often starts with finding a plot of land that you can shape and mold to your specific needs.

Perhaps you'll want to add a cabin or convert an old vehicle into a new home. Maybe you'll need space for a solar panel array to provide clean, free, renewable power. 

In addition to having enough space to live and an area allocated to power supply, you might also want to become more self-sufficient by growing your own food. But how much land will you need to do that?

That was the question one Redditor asked the r/OffGrid community, and one user provided a helpful response. 

"We live on half an acre," the answer began. "The garden is 30'x50', a couple fruit trees, a grape arbor, and a couple small raised beds. We have chickens, rabbits, and 2 hives of bees. We raise meat chickens or other poultry as needed. We also hunt and fish. We forage too, mostly nuts, berries, and mushrooms. We raise or harvest about 70% of what we eat."

That's an impressive haul for a relatively small area. A half acre is around 21,000 square feet, or 2,000 square meters. Spatiality Blog provides a few helpful visual demonstrations, noting that an American football field without end zones fits 2.2 acres of land. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

One commenter was amazed they could accomplish so much in that much space.

"It's very manageable (and IMO, we still have too much lawn to mow)," the helpful Redditor replied.

It just goes to show what you can achieve if you plan accordingly and make the most of what you have. Going off-grid is an increasingly desirable way to live because of its simplicity, affordability, and the opportunity it provides to reconnect with nature.

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you haven't added solar panels to your home?

🔘 The cost 💵

🔘 I need more information 🤔

🔘 I don't own a home 🤷

🔘 I already have solar 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

You might be convinced to go off-grid to reduce your personal polluting output. The lifestyle encourages you to be more resourceful, to consume less, and to be more mindful about what you use. Accessing renewable energy also means you avoid obtaining power from the wider electricity grid, which is still overwhelmingly reliant on dirty fuel

Thankfully, helpful Redditors are around to provide tips and tricks to make the move successful. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x