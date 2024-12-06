Research reveals surprising off-grid capabilities of solar panel tech — say goodbye to power outages

"This work is important because it quantitatively affirms something distribution grid operators have known … for years."

Having solar panels to generate electricity for your home, and batteries to store any extra power generated, isn't just helpful to reduce the energy bills — it can also keep the lights on when the grid goes down.

A 2022 report from Berkeley Lab, summarized by the Ocala Gazette, noted that a rooftop solar system combined with a 10- or 30-kilowatt-hour battery could provide enough power for critical loads even when it's not possible to access mains electricity.

This means that when the power goes out, renewable solar energy can keep your refrigerator, internet, lights, and even your air conditioner or heater running until the grid comes back up. That's as long as you have an appropriate amount of panels or battery storage and if weather conditions are favorable for energy production.

"In general, we found that even a modest system of solar plus one battery can power critical loads in a home for days at a time, practically anywhere in the country," the Ocala Gazette reported.

The power is most likely to go out in times of stress, which can occur when temperatures are too high or too low or when storms threaten to wipe out parts of the power grid.

NASA explains that many of these extreme weather situations are at least partially a result of a buildup of polluting gases like carbon dioxide and methane, which trap heat in the atmosphere and cause temperatures to rise.

Solar panels can bring wider benefits for those connected to the grid, too. A study from the University of Texas at Austin found that renewable energy reduces stress and strain on energy grids, helping to keep local bills down thanks to reduced maintenance needs for necessary infrastructure.

Michael Webber, one of the researchers, explained to Inside Climate News: "This work is important because it quantitatively affirms something distribution grid operators have known anecdotally for years."

Now that power companies have research to support them, they may be able to do more to help consumers who are victims of extreme weather or who lose their power due to aging power equipment.

If you already have solar or aren't in a living situation where you can install it, there are still things you can do. You can vote for politicians who will promote solar projects, see if you can start a community solar project in your area, or join a solar co-op in your neighborhood.

