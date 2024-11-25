Viewers stunned after homeowner goes off grid with surprisingly cheap solar setup: 'I'm so jealous'

"This was less than the power company quoted us just to run wiring."

Off-grid living enthusiasts are speaking out about their solar energy investments and sharing their honest, unfiltered experiences with the world.

For example, Cody and Summer from Can'tContainUs (@cantcontainus) shared a video dedicated to the total cost of the off-grid solar setup for their container home.

In the video, Summer explained that the solar mount was $442, and the 24 solar panels cost $3,313. Other costs were a $120 battery box, $3,352 for the 16 lithium batteries and cables, a $70 battery monitor, and a $781 inverter. Their electrician friend set up their wiring for free.

Add it all up, and the grand total of the duo's solar setup was $8,258.

"This was less than the power company quoted us just to run wiring, not including a monthly power bill," Summer said.

Many people are attracted to going off-grid as a way to become totally self-sufficient and debt-free. The lifestyle helps you become more minimalist and focused on what truly matters while thinking sustainably about the planet.

Whether you live in a tiny container home or a grand estate, solar panels are among the best ways to cut your monthly utility bills and your home's environmental impact. Beyond the significant cost-savings over time, you'll help reduce our world's reliance on polluting energy sources and harmful planet-warming carbon gas that makes our world hotter and less breathable.

Personal testimonies like this and industry research are aligned about how valuable solar energy investments have become.

EnergySage's free tools are a valuable resource for finding the best deals on solar panel installation where you live and comparing quotes from top-rated installers. Better yet, you're not obligated to buy or choose one of the featured companies.

With the fate of solar panel tax credits hanging in the air following the most recent election results, now is the time to start considering solar energy for your home for the best potential savings.



Cody and Summer's TikTok fans were shocked and impressed at how affordably they could install a solar setup and at the prices they could get.

"I'm so jealous but so happy for you," one TikTok user wrote in the comments.

Another TikToker shared, "We spend more than that a year in electricity.

"Just did the math on my electricity, and it's just over $5,000 a year, so your cost was excellent!" a third TikToker wrote.

