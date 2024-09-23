TikToker shares three-ingredient recipe for simple all-purpose cleaner: 'This is the way I clean as well'

Store-bought cleaners can be expensive, and they're bad for you and the environment.



This household cleaner will leave your home spotless, and you only need three ingredients to make it.

The scoop

Welcome to CleanTok, where TikTokers post cleaning tips and tricks, satisfying deep clean compilations, and other household hacks. Here's another viral contribution: TikToker Vanessa Mendoza (@nessaronii_) demonstrated how to make and use a simple-yet-effective cleaning solution.

To make this cleaning concoction, Vanessa combines warm water, distilled white vinegar, and Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds, a multipurpose biodegradable cleaning solution. To use, simply dip your cleaning brush into the mixture and scrub away.

How it's working

Store-bought cleaners can be expensive, and they're bad for you and the environment. The American Lung Association reported that "cleaning supplies or household products can irritate the eyes or throat, or cause headaches and other health problems. Some products release dangerous chemicals … [that] contribute to chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions and headaches."

These harsh products include detergents, furniture polish, bleach, and even air fresheners. When washed down the drain, these chemicals invade our waterways and harm wildlife, while their single-use plastic containers enter landfills. Luckily, all of these products can be made using safe and sustainable ingredients that you can find at home, eliminating the need for store-bought solutions. Baking soda and vinegar are the most common ingredients, but you can get creative with natural cleaning.

While you can make your own cleaning solutions at home, like this DIY magic tub scrub, Dr. Bronner's solution is a safe alternative to many other store-bought cleaning products. Sal Suds, which Vanessa uses in her mixture, is "made with plant-based surfactants and natural fir needle and spruce essential oils … without any synthetic dyes or fragrances," according to Dr. Bronner.

Plus, all of Dr. Bronner plastic bottles are made from post-consumer recycled plastic, and they even offer refills at certain locations.

What people are saying

Commenters planned to put the DIY cleaning mixture to good use, with one saying "this is the way I clean as well!"

"Yesss to non toxic cleaning," another user agreed.

For a deeper clean, one commenter recommended, "PLEASE let the cleaner sit for 5-10 minutes to fully disinfect!"

