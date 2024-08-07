Biochemist shares easy three-ingredient recipe for homemade dishwasher detergent: 'Finally something that works'

"For anyone wondering if it works, it does."

This DIY dishwasher detergent will leave your dishes and the planet squeaky clean.

The scoop

Biochemist and farmer TheZenHenandTheHoneyBee (@thezenhenandthehoneybee) shared their three-ingredient recipe for homemade dishwasher detergent on TikTok.

"Today I'm going to teach you what's in [dishwasher pods] and how to make dishwasher detergent at home that's eco-friendly," she says.

To make this septic-safe detergent, you'll need two cups of sodium carbonate, two cups of sodium percarbonate, and one cup of sodium citrate. If these ingredients are hard to find locally, you can follow their tutorial on making sodium carbonate yourself and check out the Linktree in their bio to purchase the ingredients.

Once you have the ingredients, all you have to do is scoop them into a container and mix well. When it's time to run the dishwasher, use just one tablespoon of the mixture.

How it's working

Store-bought dishwasher detergents can contain harsh and harmful ingredients. One study found that gut lining can be damaged by certain chemicals in detergents and rinse aids.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Unfortunately, this is the case for many cleaning products. The American Lung Association found that "many cleaning supplies or household products can irritate the eyes or throat, or cause headaches and other health problems."

These products also end up in the environment, where they can cause harm to the flora and fauna that call the affected ecosystems home.

Natural cleaning aims to make cleaning safe and sustainable. Whether you're trying to remove grime from your grill or wipe the windows, there's a natural cleaning product that'll do the job. Most of these products can be made at home with ingredients you already have, so you'll save money, too.

You will save money and the environment by switching to natural cleaning products, and it couldn't be much easier.

What people are saying

Users loved this DIY detergent recipe, and many were interested in making the sodium carbonate at home for extra savings.

"For anyone wondering if it works, IT DOES," one user commented. "I made it yesterday and my dishes came out so clean. Forever recipe."

"I loved how clean my dishes came out. No more dealing with strong detergent smell in my dishes. My dishwasher sparkles on the inside," another said.

Another user raved over the recipe: "I just came here to say BEST RECIPE EVER! Finally something that works!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.