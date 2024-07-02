Woman shares simple hack to freshen your home with an unexpected ingredient: 'It also absorbs the bad smells'

"Definitely will be using this!"

Have you ever opened your microwave or kitchen cabinet and caught a whiff of something…not so pleasant?

Well, thanks to this ingenious hack by TikToker Christine Lan (@eco.amical), you can kiss those unsavory scents goodbye.

The scoop

The video detailing the hack begins with Christine asking her Mauritian mother why she keeps orange peels inside her toaster oven. Her mother speaks a mix of English, Creole, and Hakka, but her answer translates to "When you cook, it takes out bad smells."

"And she's not wrong," Christine says. "Orange peels contain natural oils composed of limonene that can neutralize odors."

She suggests placing orange peels in different places around the house to get everything smelling good and fresh without the need for artificial fragrances or sprays that come in plastic bottles. And, when you're done with your peels, you can just compost them.

How it's helping

Using orange peels instead of a fragrance or spray is one of many ways to cut down on the 40 million tons of municipal plastic waste thrown away each year in America.

According to Our World in Data, 1.1 to 2.2 million tons of plastic enter the world's oceans yearly. When plastic waste is not recycled, incinerated, or kept in a sealed landfill, it becomes an environmental pollutant.



Luckily, there are cheap alternatives to all kinds of popular cleaning and freshening products. Many, including orange peels, we already have around our homes. These alternatives can both save money and reduce plastic usage. They are also just as effective and often safer.

One woman uses coffee grounds to get rid of musty scents, while another works with lemon, salt, and a splash of vinegar to neutralize odors on her cutting boards. Ways to get creative with how we clean are bountiful — and the next time we open our oven or cabinet, our noses will be thankful.

What people are saying

TikTokers took to the comments section of the video to praise the hack, ask questions, and offer suggestions of their own.

"They also help with pests too," one user said of the orange peels.

"Definitely will be using this!" another commented. "Thank you!"

A third person relayed this: "My grandma says it also absorbs the bad smells."

