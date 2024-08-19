Cleaning pro shares quick method using household ingredients to easily melt away tough bathroom grime: 'I've been raving about this tub scrub to anyone who will listen'

Getting your tub and shower sparkling clean can sometimes require a lot of elbow grease. But an eco-friendly "magic tub scrub" may be the key to saving you time, money, and energy.

The scoop

Instagram user Kathryn Kellogg (@going.zero.waste) has a simple recipe for her magic tub scrub that "melts" away dirt and grime. Simply combine about one cup of baking soda, a quarter cup of liquid soap, and a splash of hydrogen peroxide before mixing everything into a paste. Then spread the mixture in a thin layer over your tub, let it "marinate" for at least 10 minutes, and according to Kellogg, the grime will simply "melt away."

Kellogg shows herself doing some light scrubbing and wiping with a clean (and reusable!) rag, and the tub goes from grimy to clean in no time. She said the mixture is effective on grout and ovens, recommending that you let it sit for closer to 30 minutes or more on those surfaces for best results.

How it's working

Baking soda is a versatile cleaning agent, used on everything from countertops to produce from the market. When combined with hydrogen peroxide, it creates a reaction that releases carbon dioxide that breaks apart grease and other organic stains, making them easy to remove, according to The Spruce.

Adding the liquid soap also helps with stain removal and general cleanliness, all without harsher chemicals often found in premade cleaners (and nowhere near the level of carbon dioxide produced by large-scale manufacturers).

This cleaning hack is a great way to save money by using ingredients you more than likely already have at home, saving having to purchase a cleaner. As our handy guide to using natural cleaning products notes, you can save up to $90 per year with natural on-hand products.

It also cuts down on single-use plastic packaging, keeping those materials out of landfills and waterways, where they unfortunately often end up after they're thrown in the trash.

You can mix up this paste in almost any container in your home, clean it when you're done, and use it again for something else, limiting purchases of more products and plastic in the process.

What people are saying

People in the comments were mesmerized by Kellogg's simple recipe.

"I've been raving about this tub scrub to anyone who will listen for years!! It's like magic!" one person wrote.

Another person said: "Love the idea of making my own cleaner. This tub scrub looks like a game-changer!"

One person even had a suggestion for an alternative use of the paste, saying: "I use this exact mixture to get armpit stains off of white tees lol it works wonders."

