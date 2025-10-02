Cleaning expert reveals common mistake that could ruin your glass surfaces: 'Will cause permanent damage'

Natural cleaning products are great alternatives to conventional, chemical-filled products, but do they work as well? This TikTok shared how natural cleaning products are actually the only option for some surfaces, as toxic chemicals might irreparably damage them.
"Using the right product on the right surface is key to not damaging a surface," said the host of a video posted on the Housekeeping Heroes (@housekeepingheroesnsw) TikTok page.
@housekeepingheroesnsw Replying to @Chantel millhouse Using the wrong Chemical on a surface will cause permanent damage that won't be able to be rectified 😉#fyp #pov #advice #help #cleantok #howto #teamwork ♬ Cute - Aurel Surya Lie
This video is about a specific product called Jif, but it can be applied to many of the products that we use day after day without thinking twice. "Jif is an abrasive product," the host said, explaining that the cream-based cleaner contains micro-particles. "When you use this on a glass surface, you are scratching it, and you are damaging the pores that make up that glass pane."
Abrasive products like this remove protective coatings and seep into the glass pane, causing cloudiness. Unfortunately, this "will cause permanent damage" to the glass.
How natural cleaning products can help
The video recommend a simple dishwashing liquid instead, which can be made with non-toxic products, as the most efficient tool for cleaning dirty windows and glass shower doors.
It is often the case that the simpler the product, the better the result. Hundreds of viral TikTok videos share how simple products like baking soda, vinegar, and lemon do a better job than abrasive, toxic chemicals.
What everyone's saying
The host mentioned that homeowners might not think that the chemicals available for purchase in a grocery store are unsafe, as they are meant for the general public.
"As a cleaner, the most damage we see on surfaces is by homeowners using the wrong products on the wrong surface, and then they are surprised when we can't fix it," the host said.
"Thanks for educating us," said one commenter.
"Great idea and series so far, love this already," complimented one Tiktoker.
"You can always do with more cleaning tips. Thank you. I use vinegar," wrote another.
