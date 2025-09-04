Mom shares easy method to tackle tricky kitchen cleaning task: 'I really needed this'

"You don't need to have eight million cleaning products in your house."

Cleaning your microwave can be such a hassle. But what if there was a way to get it squeaky clean with minimal effort?

The scoop

Jess (@applesauceandadhd) with her "aggressive tutorials" shows how to clean and take care of other home chores with ease. In this video, she shows how to clean your microwave with vinegar and water.

"You don't need to have eight million cleaning products to clean your house," she says.

Jess walks the viewer through creating a 3-to-1 mix of water and vinegar. She puts the mixture in the microwave and runs it for five minutes. The mixture then sits in the microwave for another five minutes.

While she lets the microwave plate soak under a paper towel covered with the vinegar water, Jess wipes down the microwave. The mess inside comes right off. She also dips a rag in the vinegar water before scrubbing stubborn spots.

"She's not perfect, but she's clean!" Jess says as she shows off the refreshed microwave.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Jess notes that you should clean your microwave and then your stove since gunk from the former will fall on the latter as you clean. She also clarifies that this hack won't make your microwaved food smell like pickles.

What it can do is save you a lot of time and money in the long run.

How it's helping

Using vinegar for a majority of your cleaning needs means you're not spending money on a ton of cleaning products. You're reducing the amount of plastic you consume as well, which means less plastic goes into landfills.

If you're looking for cleaning supplies without harsh chemicals, vinegar is a great addition to your cabinet. And the fewer cleaning products you use, the less chance you have to create harmful combinations.

For example, Good Housekeeping strongly advises against mixing vinegar and hydrogen peroxide or other substances to keep everyone in your home healthy. Bleach can be particularly dangerous, too.

Vinegar is just the tip of the natural cleaning iceberg. Consider using lemons and baking soda to clean your oven. You can even use old shirts as rags instead of buying towels specifically for cleaning to take things a step further.

What everyone's saying

A lot of people found the tutorial helpful.

"I really needed this aggressive reminder to clean my microwave lol," one user said.

Another person wrote, "This was more aggressive than normal, but I'm here for it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.