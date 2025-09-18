Expert shares incredible cleaning hack using just one item from kitchen: 'You just changed a life here'

If your showerhead is looking more crusty than clean, a simple hack might help. Hard water buildup, soap scum, and mineral deposits can leave even the most well-scrubbed bathrooms looking dull. While many people turn to harsh, chemical-heavy cleaners to tackle the problem, one professional cleaner has shown that you might only need a lemon.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, creator Get'er Done Cleaning Services (@geterdonecleaning) shows how a lemon can cut through stubborn deposits without expensive sprays or toxic chemicals.

"The acid in lemons can clean and remove mineral deposits, soap scum, and hard water stains from shower heads," the caption explains. To try it yourself, simply spray the stains with lemon juice or rub a lemon directly onto the surface, let it sit for about 10 minutes, and then scrub clean.

How it's helping

The biggest win with this hack is saving money and time. Instead of buying pricey bathroom cleaners that only add more clutter to your cabinets, you can use a lemon, which you probably already have in your kitchen. Plus, it's safer to use around kids and pets than many store-bought options.

On top of the convenience, natural cleaning products help reduce plastic waste from single-use cleaning bottles and cut back on the pollution that comes from manufacturing chemical-heavy products. Homeowners can benefit similarly with other simple, eco-friendly cleaning hacks, like using vinegar to clean your microwave or making your own lemon-based spray cleaner.

What everyone's saying

The comments on TikTok show just how impressed viewers were by the results. One user wrote: "You just changed a life here! This is why I love TikTok! It got all the hard water stains off my fridge and my bathroom faucet!"

Another added: "Lemon is amazing!! Cleans a BBQ grill good too!!!"

Others chimed in with other useful ideas: "I use white vinegar and put it in a Ziploc bag and tie it to the showerhead and faucets every month."

