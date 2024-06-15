Homeowner shares breathtaking photos of yearslong garden project after ripping out grass lawn: 'This is amazing'

These gardens can be gorgeous, but the upsides aren't just aesthetic.

One Tennessee homeowner drew delight (and some envy) on Reddit after sharing stunning photos of a native plant lawn that took only two years to grow.

The post on the r/NativePlantsGardening subreddit showcases the lush garden, where colorful flowers are surrounded by a rich variety of greenery: Tall grasses, delicate plants with slender leaves, bushy shrubs, and miniature blossoms all coexist in the mix. With the glowing background of a soft purple twilight sky, the textured foliage looks more "art museum dazzling" than "Reddit DIY."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Surprisingly, the homeowner only started the project in the spring of 2022.

The front yard "was all lawn," the homeowner explained, "but I started slowly removing it and planting native plants."

Fellow Redditors were blown away. "If these are your results after only two years, you can hardly characterize the transformation as 'slow,'" one comment reads. "It's magnificent and fast!"

A native plant lawn, for those new to the term, is one filled with flora and greenery that naturally grow in the place where you live. Because these plants are used to the local weather and soil conditions, they don't need much extra care or water, support nearby wildlife, and improve the ecosystem for pollinators.

These gardens can be gorgeous, but the upsides aren't just aesthetic. With a native plant lawn, you cut time and money spent on landscaping and maintenance, conserve water, lower your water bills, and protect the local food supply by contributing to a healthier environment for birds, bees, and butterflies.

Even a partial lawn replacement brings real benefits. Experiment with clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and native plants to find what's right for you. Use search results and social media to discover native plants unique to your area.

Think you could never achieve this kind of scenic, yet sustainable space? You're not alone. "This is amazing and makes me feel kind bad for my legitimately slow progress," admitted one Reddit user in a comment.

Another Redditor agreed with the sentiment: "It feels so overwhelming even knowing where to start."

In response, the homeowner delivered a motivating message: "It can be intimidating, but just try to stay curious, observant, & open-minded. I just try to plant as much as possible … You'll never be 'finished' and that's the best part."

