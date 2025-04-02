New homeowner pleads for advice after purchasing neglected property: 'Be prepared for the long haul'

A new landowner wants to do right by the wooded property they recently purchased by removing the invasive plants that have taken over and planting native species.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, they asked for advice on what to do with their few acres of land where they're planning to build a home while maintaining as much wildlife as possible.

"I'm very interested in restoring it, it's been neglected, there are a ton of downed trees and invasive species have taken over," they wrote, explaining the two major invasives are wild lily of the valley and skunk currant.

Redditors were happy to offer advice to the landowner, who mentioned they live in Atlantic Canada.

"Assess first, make a plan and expect that this is NOT a one-and-done thing. Birds, humans and other fauna will introduce invasives constantly so be prepared for the long haul versus a short hop," one person wisely stated.

One person highlighted that skunk currant isn't invasive to Canada and is considered indigenous to North America, but lily of the valley is definitely a problem plant. It spreads easily and chokes out indigenous plants, as well as being highly poisonous, according to the Invasive Species Center of Canada.

Removing lily of the valley can be a hassle, as the plants need to be removed by the root and the soil checked because even the smallest piece of rhizome, aka the small underground stem, can lead to the plant reproducing.

Another Redditor recommended not to be too quick to remove dead trees, explaining, "Both deadfall and standing deadwood have high wildlife value."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service highlights that a dead tree, or snag, can release nutrients and offer room for plants to grow, making them ideal to support the native species the landowner wants to plant.

The landowner's decision to manage the land and ensure the success of native plants is a smart one, especially for their wallet. Native plants are lower-maintenance and require fewer resources from humans, like water and fertilizer. They're also beneficial to the ecosystem, attracting wildlife, including all-important pollinator species, as well as supporting soil health and water retention.

