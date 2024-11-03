Homeowner shares concern after learning truth about beloved flowers: 'Should I get rid of them or do something?'

"Try your hardest to keep it under your thumb."

A homeowner trying to add a pop of color to their garden ran into an issue with their flowers after discovering their less-than-desirable properties.

In the r/gardening subreddit, the self-described "newbie" to the group shared photos of their bright orange lilies in the garden, admitting, "just discovered that our tiger lilies are actually just day lilies which are invasive."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I feel bad. Should I get rid of them or do something? They're so pretty," they added.

Though the homeowner did not specify their location, day lilies are considered invasive in many areas of the United States. According to the Potomac Conservancy, day lilies can spread quickly and form dense patches, choking out other flowers and plants. To remove them, they recommend digging up the plants, removing the tubers, and disposing of them in the trash and not compost, because they can come back.

Replacing invasive species with native ones in the garden has a huge array of benefits, including attracting pollinators to aid the ecosystem. Native species are also easier to maintain, saving money on water and upkeep.

In the comments on the gardener's post, they were reassured that though the day lily is technically invasive, keeping it under control is most important.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Invasive doesn't mean eliminate. Invasive means just try your hardest to keep it under your thumb. I have several species of things that are invasive (lily of the valley, datura, etc) but I keep them under control by removing any unwanted plants and cutting off seed pods and keep the truly invasive in containers," one person suggested.

Another pointed out that day lilies are considered "naturalized non natives," meaning they've been in the U.S. for hundreds of years. "The spread they do is by gardeners themselves, or via their rhizomous root systems. So you only need to remove them if you want to," the Potomac Conservancy wrote.

Several people also highlighted that day lilies are in fact completely edible, from flower to the tubers, with one person describing them as "the sweetest lettuce you've ever had."

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.