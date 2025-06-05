Officials launch innovative pilot program to pay residents to upgrade their landscaping: 'Conserve water and save money'

Local policies like this are beneficial to homeowners and the health of their community ecosystem.

Installing a native lawn is already a major home upgrade, saving homeowners time, money, and encouraging biodiversity. Now, residents of Kyle, Texas, can also get paid for this smart switch.

This new program pays homeowners to switch to native lawns by reimbursing the replacement of turf with native grasses by the square foot. "The city of Kyle invites community members to reduce lawn irrigation, conserve water, and save money by taking advantage of the pilot landscape rebate program," the city's official website said.

In sunny Texas, traditional grass lawns can suck up hundreds of dollars of water throughout the summer, and artificial turf lawns can get so hot that they burn skin, emit toxic fumes, and/or melt shoes. These demanding landscaping options are much more costly and potentially dangerous than a number of native lawn choices.

Kyle stated that homeowners will be rewarded for "embracing our native Texas landscapes and replacing traditional turf grass with drought-tolerant, native plants, and/or previous ground cover, and removing associated irrigation."

Local policies like this are beneficial to homeowners and the health of their community ecosystem. Native plants are well-suited to their region's climatic conditions. They have evolutionary tactics for conserving water, surviving intense heat, or other hazards typical of the landscape.

Not only does this help individuals save money, but it can help prevent dangerous drought conditions that have plagued Texas. "The state's water supply faces numerous threats. And by one estimate, the state's municipal supply will not meet demand by 2030 if there's a severe drought and no water solutions are implemented," The Texas Tribune reported.

Native plants have also, over time, developed symbiotic relationships with other native plants and pollinators, so introducing them to your lawn will increase the presence of butterflies, bees, and birds. This is a great way to promote biodiversity in your local ecosystem.

A few easy steps explained on the Residential WaterSaver Landscapes Rebate Program webpage show how you can take advantage of this rebate. This program is limited to the first 50 applicants who meet all eligibility requirements.

