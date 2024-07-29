Gardener sparks amazement with 'inspiring' prairie transformation of turf lawn: 'That is truly awesome'

Switching to a native garden can seem like a daunting task, but as one user showed on Reddit, it can be worth it.

The user shared some stunning pictures of their prairie conversion garden five years after seeding, and it did not disappoint. The garden was a delightful mix of blue, white, and yellow flowers and included yellow coneflowers, which the OP described as "goldfinch habitat." Commenters were quick to point out its beauty, with one user calling it "inspiring."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Prairie conversions and other types of native gardens are gaining popularity as many people look for alternatives to traditional lawns.

Native plants require much less maintenance because they are adapted to growing in the local environment, meaning you don't need to apply fertilizers or a lot of pesticides to ensure they grow well, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Additionally, they can often support themselves on limited water, which removes the need for spending hours watering the garden every week or investing in costly irrigation systems — leading to expensive water bills, especially in drought-prone areas.

There are lots of ways you can incorporate native plants into your garden. Switching to a natural lawn by opting for buffalo grass or clover instead of traditional turf can provide you with green cover all year round.

Another great advantage is that it requires less mowing, saving you lots of time. Buffalo grass and clover also provide great habitats for pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and other insects, which is important for protecting biodiversity and food production.

Even converting a small part of your garden can have a positive effect on the environment, providing habitat for pollinators and other wildlife, promoting a healthy environment, and preserving biodiversity — all while keeping pennies in your pocket.

And if these photos are anything to go by, it will also provide you with a beautiful space to be in and enjoy.

One user commented, "Amazing! You should be proud."

"That is truly awesome," another user stated.

