Gardener shares impressive before-and-after photos 4 years after transforming boring yard: 'Love it'

Upgrading your yard from drab monoculture grass to native plant options is not only an eco-friendly move but also an aesthetically amazing one. If you're looking for proof, a recent Reddit user's post may be the greatest evidence.

Shared on the subreddit r/gardening, the poster shared before-and-after pictures of their yard transformation.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"4 years on," the poster clarified, though the photos did most of the talking. What was once a plain grassy yard became a haven for a variety of plants and other garden installations.

Besides being plain boring, monoculture grass lawns are often highly resource-dependent, needing excessive water or pesticides to stay green; they aren't conducive to a low-maintenance or affordable yard.

An alternative many are turning to is installing a native lawn. This process involves seeking out grasses or plants native to your area. With options like clover or buffalo grass, your yard can be "rewilded" with ease, and you'll save time and money.

Plus, native plants are great for pollinators, since, unlike invasive or artificial options, they benefit surrounding organisms and thus the entire food chain. Another easy, natural yard addition is xeriscaping, a natural landscaping method that conserves water.

Some native plant gardeners have noticed cute critters spending time in their yard. From foxes to frogs, animals may see your new and improved lawn as a cohesive part of their environment.

As exemplified by this Reddit user, the swap also comes with "oohs" and "aahs" from fellow lawn enthusiasts. One homeowner's swap was praised online for the incredible final outcome.

Commenters on the post voiced their approval of the gardener's yard overhaul.

"From house to home, love it!" one user said.

Another added, "Well done! It's now your haven. I understand. We've done the same at our house."

"Crazy how much bigger, cozier and more interesting a garden looks once you get it planted up!" someone else noted.

