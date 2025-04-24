Homeowner shares video of 'adorable' visitors romping through garden: 'My dream'

""Their little white tail tips are so adorable."

Imagine sitting in your backyard and watching a leash of foxes playing among the plants.

"We have some spring visitors in the garden," wrote TikToker Indy (@indipine), who shared a video of a group of fox cubs and their mother romping through their garden in the United Kingdom.

In the video, the adorable cubs can be seen running and tumbling through the foliage and exploring all the garden has to offer.

The garden contains lots of different plants, shrubs, and trees that provide the perfect area for the foxes to explore.

As well as providing a haven for native wildlife, installing a native plant garden can have a lot of other benefits, including reducing yard maintenance and slashing the money spent on water bills and fertilizers.

Native plants are adapted to local soil and weather conditions, meaning they can be far less thirsty or more drought-tolerant. Once established, they can thrive with little attention, unlike ornamental plants and traditional monoculture lawns that guzzle water and need regular fertilizer.

In addition to saving people money, incorporating native plants into your yard can help preserve valuable resources. According to the EPA, landscape irrigation accounts for one-third of residential water usage, which totals approximately nine billion gallons every day. Rewilding your yard or upgrading to a natural lawn can help significantly reduce this number.

Native plants also support local wildlife, including foxes, birds, amphibians, and insects. They are particularly important for supporting pollinator populations, such as butterflies and bees, that are in decline. Pollinators play a key role in food security by pollinating crops.

People don't need to make big changes to see a difference. Even converting a small section of yard can reap the benefits, and who knows, wildlife visitors like these may also appear.

"Their little white tail tips are so adorable," wrote one commenter.

Another simply added, "My dream."

