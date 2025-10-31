Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of 'gorgeous' yard transformation: 'Drastic improvement'

One homeowner transformed their mundane backyard into a beautiful green oasis. They documented the journey and shared transformation pictures on the r/NativePlantGardening Reddit forum.

"I've been waiting to post this full season progression all summer," the original poster wrote. They shared pictures of the lawn as it progressed throughout the year.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The starting point was an average albeit traditionally handsome green lawn, separated from the bushes by a row of tree stumps. The subsequent pictures show the same space with the lawn replaced by different plant species, providing healthy ground cover amid a pleasant pathway, all of which reduces the total area needed for mowing each week.

The OP also used wood chips to create that pathway between the plants and said they love walking down the path with their morning cup of coffee.

The most recent pictures show seasonal flowers in bloom, which adds to the magical nature of the space.

"The garden isn't strictly native, but most of it is," the OP warned. "Have been attempting something approximating a Garry oak meadow, with enough modifications to keep it interesting all summer."

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

Although the garden includes more than native plants, the pictures show a harmonious space. The different plant species seem to coexist in the shared space without any one overtaking another, competing for nutrients and resources.

Most of the plants in the garden are native, which will benefit local wildlife, pollinators, and the local ecosystem. Native plants provide food and shelter for local wildlife and pollinators, and pollinators, in turn, help support the reproduction of native plants — including food crops that feed us.

Native plants are also slower-growing and less water-dependent than invasive plant species. A native lawn can save homeowners money and time on lawn maintenance and water bills, compared to lawns with invasive grass species and weeds.

Buffalo grass and clover are alternative lawn-replacement options that can yield similar savings for homeowners looking for a lower-maintenance lawn.

The OP's backyard is proof that lawns don't need to be perfectly manicured grass. You can transform your green spaces by landscaping with native plants, which ultimately support the larger ecosystem.

"What a huge, gorgeous, drastic improvement!" one commenter complimented.

"You are an inspiration!" another user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.