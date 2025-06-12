Landscaper shares warning over common landscaping mistake with harmful impacts: 'Why do so many continue to do this?'

"It will cause decay over time."

While they don't erupt with lava or threaten entire communities with devastation, mulch volcanoes can become quite the problem for the health of any tree.

In an effort to show the proper way to mulch around a tree, C&C Lawn and Landscaping (@cc_lawn_landscaping) shared a short clip that explained just how much mulch you have to use to care for a growing tree.

Novice landscapers may be tempted to pile mulch to create volcanoes. They may think it could better protect trees. As a bonus, mulch often looks nice as part of a dedicated landscaping project.

Though mulch itself offers benefits such as soil moisture retention and weed suppression, too much mulch can do more harm than good.

As shown in the video, another landscaper had piled up around 11 inches of mulch. After clarifying that this is unhealthy for the tree, the creator recommended "four to five inches max" for mulching around trees.

Excessive amounts of mulch are a waste of money and can lead to expensive tree removal services and replacements. Mulch volcanoes can be harmful to trees because they can cause bark rot, suffocate roots, and make them more susceptible to pests and diseases. Excess mulch holds moisture against the trunk, leading to decay, while also preventing oxygen from reaching roots.

In order to get the most out of your yard or landscaping project, turn to native plants and trees to promote healthy and efficient growth. Native plants and trees are well-adapted to their local climates and soil conditions, making them more likely to thrive.

In addition, native plants and trees often require less watering, fertilizing, and pest control than nonnative species. This makes them a more sustainable and low-maintenance choice for landscaping. They can also save you money.

By providing suitable habitats, a native yard can support healthy tree growth and ecosystem health. In a healthier ecosystem, pollinators are better able to help protect our food supply.

Switching to a natural lawn, or even making a partial lawn replacement, can also save you time and money. Clover and buffalo grass are low-maintenance substitutes for turf lawns, and xeriscaping offers unique aesthetics in dry climates.

In the comments section, a few users couldn't help but agree with the original poster.

"Why do so many continue to do this? Do they think it looks good?" one asked.

"The mulch can not be on the trunk. It will cause decay over time," another stated.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.