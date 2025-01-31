  • Home Home

Fast-growing tree flummoxes homeowner: 'The next best time is now'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner received a lot more advice than they bargained for when they reached out on the subreddit r/arborists for tips on how to trim their fast-growing Southern Live Oak tree.

The Phoenix homeowner had planted the tree nine months prior and was looking for advice on when to trim the lower branches. They shared three photos of the tree, which showed that it was tied to two supports and that the area it was planted in was covered in small gravel.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner asked, "When do I trim this branch at the bottom? Should I give it another year or is this spring/winter a good time?"

"The best time to do structural pruning is at planting. The next best time is now," one arborist replied, while a lot of the other comments they received were concerning the gravel at the base of the tree.

"I would remove all the gravel around the tree. In the hot months it will cook its roots alive," another person commented.

Xeriscaping is a landscaping technique that uses native plants and trees, along with rocks, mulch, and soil to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation. As reported by New Mexico State University, at least 50% of the water used in cities in the Southwest during the summer is used for outdoor watering.

Native plants are much more drought-tolerant than other species, and when combined with rocks and mulch instead of grass, it can significantly reduce water usage. This slashes water bills while also conserving water resources, which is especially important in desert climates like those found in Arizona.

However, as this homeowner found out, where you place the mulch and gravel needs to be done correctly, as covering the soil too close to the tree can trap heat, causing the roots stress which can damage or even kill the tree.

Other water-conserving options for your yard include switching your traditional lawn for a natural one or rewilding your yard using native plants and trees. Natural lawn alternatives like clover and buffalo grass are much more drought-tolerant than monoculture grass lawns, which saves you tons of money on your water bills.

Additionally, these plants don't need mowing as often, and they provide food for pollinator species, like insects, birds, and small mammals, supporting the local ecosystem.

