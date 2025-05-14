Gardener shares ancient technique for growing thriving produce at home: 'A self-sustaining ecosystem'

Tending to a garden is great, but tending to the produce you'll be using for dinner is even better.

Gardener Angela Judd (@growing.in.the.garden) shared an Instagram video with a step-by-step guide to growing a "Three Sisters" garden of corn, beans, and squash.

The scoop

Angela is using one of her 4x8 plant beds for her Three Sisters garden. She's using Indian dent corn, rattlesnake beans, and sugar pie pumpkin seeds.

"The corn will grow nice and tall, the beans will climb up the corn, and then the squash will shade the soil," Angela details in the video.

She says to plant the corn first, and then plant the beans and squash once the corn grows to 5 inches tall. "Rattlesnake bean vines support the corn stalks and fix nitrogen on their roots to improve soil fertility. Blossoms attract pollinators," Angela said in the caption. "Shallow-rooted sugar pie pumpkin vines make a living mulch, shading out weeds and preventing moisture loss."

How it's helping

"The Three Sisters are the original companion planting," Angela said in the video. Companion planting is the practice of growing a plant to help another as part of a community.

Three Sisters companion planting is rooted in Native American history and dates back thousands of years.

Native populations discovered that these crops grew better together than on their own. The National Park Service says this creates "a self-sustaining ecosystem that nourishes the soil and produces abundant yields."

You can even add fourth and fifth "sisters" — in other words, complementary plants — to your garden bed to increase biodiversity. Biodiversity helps reduce pests and diseases in your garden.

Beyond the garden bed, harvesting your own produce offers numerous personal benefits. Home gardening can lead to significant savings on grocery bills and provides access to fresher, better-tasting fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, engaging in gardening activities has been linked to improved physical and mental health, including reduced stress and a lower risk of dementia.

What everyone's saying

"LOVE this self resource idea! Genius," one commenter said.

Other commenters asked for advice on their own Three Sisters gardens.

Angela's video showcases a storied gardening technique and also highlights the rich cultural history and modern-day benefits of growing your own food.

Whether you're looking to boost your harvest or support the planet, the Three Sisters garden is a great way to start.

