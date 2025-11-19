Homeowner warned after sharing photo of neighbor's fallen tree: 'The grim reaper just now caught up with it'

Many users in the comments section pointed to the likely culprit.

One of the best things about landscaping your property is that you have the creative freedom to pretty much do anything you'd like. However, there are some limitations that every homeowner should keep in mind, especially when it comes to ensuring the health and balance of your plant life.

A Redditor took to r/landscaping to share their experience with a neighbor's fallen tree. Despite the lack of a severe storm or high winds, the tree was knocked over. Upon closer inspection, it appeared that a mulch volcano surrounded the tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While it's not clear what exactly caused the tree to topple over, many users in the comments section pointed to the mulch volcano as the likely culprit.

"Rotting and had some serious root girdling issues. Likely planted incorrectly and the grim reaper just now caught up with it," suggested one commenter.

"This is it — root collar was buried, girdling roots strangled it and the whole thing rotted out," pointed out another user.

Mulch volcanoes can be very detrimental to tree health by promoting premature decay, suffocation, and disease. Piling mulch against the trunk traps moisture, which leads to root and trunk rot, weakening the tree's structure.

An excess of mulch can also block oxygen from reaching the roots and can encourage shallow, strangling root growth and cutting off the essential supply of water and nutrients. This can result in an early death for any tree.

One of the most effective and eco-friendly ways to get the most out of any yard is to install native plants. The addition of native plants can help improve soil health and prevent erosion thanks to their extensive root systems. Native plants are better adapted to local environments, requiring less water and fertilizer. This means less work and more cost savings for you.

The presence of native plants also attracts crucial pollinators and beneficial insects, which can help with the overall health of the ecosystem. Installing native groundcover plants around your trees can conserve moisture and improve overall soil health while helping to prevent invasive plant species from taking hold in your yard.



