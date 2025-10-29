Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after video of massive landscaping project: 'It was brutal'

A homeowner on Reddit is earning major praise after revealing the jaw-dropping results of a 1,000-square-foot backyard overhaul that involved removing a thick blanket of invasive ivy by hand.

In a post on r/landscaping, the user shared a walk-through video of their transformed yard, showing where the ivy once crowded out all the space.

(Click here to see the video if the embed does not appear.)

"Here it is. It was brutal," they wrote. "We removed all the ivy. Then spent almost one full day hand pulling every root. Then covered the whole thing with weed block. And 3 [inches-plus] pep soil."

The results were dramatic, and viewers were excited for the transformation.

"Wow. That looks unreal compared to the original post," one commenter said.

Another added, "It looks fantastic."

Beyond how much better the yard looks, the project shows just how environmentally friendly tackling invasive plants can be.

Species like English ivy can strangle trees and outcompete native plants that pollinators and wildlife depend on. On top of that, they can become a nuisance for erosion, which has long-term effects on communities and plant life. Plus, they're a giant pain to get rid of.

However, many homeowners are finding out that rewilding your yard can be a huge help, not only to your wallet but also the environment. Replacing invasives or resource-hungry species with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or landscaping techniques like xeriscaping can help restore ecosystems while cutting down on watering, mowing, and maintenance costs.

Even a partial yard replacement can make a big difference. By upgrading to a natural lawn, homeowners can reduce water use, promote biodiversity, and create a healthier habitat for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, which are crucial to our food supply.

Fellow gardeners were excited for this homeowner's progress.

"Looks great. I bet you can't wait for when the little new shoots of Ivy start popping up to add a little green to the mulch area??!!" one wrote. "Ugh, don't remind me!" the original poster responded.

Another added: "Very nice. All in a month."

