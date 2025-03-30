Expert shares video warning against common landscaping trend: 'Customers need to see this'

"It can also have negative impacts when applied improperly."

Mulch has many benefits to your yard and garden, but there is such a thing as too much, resulting in a "mulch volcano," which can counteract any benefits the mulch was originally providing.

On TikTok, Alex Shy the Tree Guy (@shytreeguy) shared a video of him breaking down a pile of mulch mounded around the base of a tree, also known as a mulch volcano, explaining in the caption that they can absorb dog pee and compact the soil, which "makes for poor roots."

He also answered questions in the comments, like one person who wondered about mulch providing nutrients. "It can also have negative impacts when applied improperly. Also these trees were buried in 8 inches of dirt. We replaced [it] with 2 inches of mulch," the arborist clarified.

Mulch volcanoes can trap moisture and lead to fungal infections and other diseases for trees, as well as prevent water and oxygen from reaching the roots, causing them to wrap themselves around the tree and strangling it, according to the Kansas City Star.

Using that much mulch can be costly, not just in purchasing it, but in resources trying to maintain your plants and the potential long-term damage if not applied properly.

Planting native species in your yard is a great way to save on those kinds of resources, like water and mulch, and cut down on maintenance. The California Native Plant Society recommends organic mulch used in a light two- to three-inch layer to help maintain soil moisture and temperature, suppress weed growth, and add to the soil health as it breaks down.

Improving soil naturally with native plants and organic mulch helps financially and environmentally as well. They provide food and habitats for wildlife, especially pollinators, which are crucial to the health and survival of thousands of plant species across the globe. The American Society of Landscape Architects also praises native plants for their overall beautifying and aesthetic qualities.

People in the comments of Alex Shy the Tree Guy's TikTok praised his efforts in breaking down the ugly mulch volcano. "That tree [is] screaming THANK YOU," one person wrote.

"As a mason and landscape installer, customers need to see this," another said.

