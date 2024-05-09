Concerned gardener seeks advice on resurrecting lifeless-looking garden: 'Mulching will do you wonders'

The root of gardening success begins with using the right soil. Unfortunately, getting it right isn't always as easy as one would think.

One gardener went to r/gardening for advice on how to improve the soil in their raised garden bed.

In a video showcasing their first-ever personal garden, the OP runs their hand through tough, dry soil that has crusted at the top.

"I added ash, peat moss, eggshells, and tilled it," they explained in the caption.





The consensus in the comments was that the tilling actually compacts the soil and prevents it from thriving when all the soil needs is time and organic mulch for moisture.

"Mulching will do you wonders. You don't need to buy store mulch. Just save leaves in the fall and use it, or use dried grass after you've mowed the lawn," one person advised.

Many Redditors advised getting wood chips from local arborists, and one user even recommended looking into Hugelkultur — an ancient ecosystem-building technique. A Master Gardener even chimed in with their two cents. There were also lots of worm advocates.

Gardening is truly a labor of love, and you don't always get it right the first time, but it is worth figuring it out. The benefits are life-changing.

It is proven to improve mental health and relieve stress because it grounds you, according to a Master Gardener article published by the Penn State Extension.

Turning your lawn into a garden or rewilding your yard saves money and time on lawn maintenance while conserving water and creating a healthier ecosystem for pollinators who protect our food supply — even if it's only a part of the lawn.

Replacing traditional lawns with natural lawns using native plants, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping typically reduces or eliminates the need for herbicides and pesticides that contain toxic chemicals, preventing them from entering our water sources and contaminating the oceans.

The post attracted all sorts of advice, most of which reminded the OP that good soil takes time.

"Happy gardening…you are doing great!" one comment encouraged.

"Better to grind the shells," another suggested.

"Have a wonderful growing season!" wished a third.

