Homeowner shares candid appliance review after their first frigid month with a heat pump HVAC: 'I got my first electric bill'

As every homeowner knows, heating your house can really cause your utility bills to skyrocket, especially during cold winter months.

One homeowner took to Reddit to share their experience warming their home in frigid temperatures using new electric mini split heat pumps. Overall, they were very happy with the performance as well as the relatively low electric bill.

Posting to the r/heatpumps subreddit, the original poster shared that they had installed mini split heat pumps in their Pennsylvania house. The heat pumps kept their home warm even as temperatures outside dropped into the single digits.

"So I got my first electric bill with the mini splits," the OP wrote.

Despite the frigid temps, the total bill for their entire 2,400-square-foot home was only about $250, with no need to pay for expensive natural gas or heating oil on top of electricity.

If you're new to heat pumps but would like to learn more about how cost-effective mini split systems can help you save money on your utility bills, companies like Mitsubishi offer useful, easy-to-understand information.

Fellow Redditors took to the comments to share their own positive experiences using heat pumps.

"I just compared energy consumption with oil vs. the 4 mini splits," said one commenter. "We went from 950 gallons, or about 40,000 kWh equivalent to about a 10,000 kWh bump in our electric bill, so a 75% drop in energy usage."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"That's a pretty impressive drop in terms of energy!" replied the OP.

Another Redditor shared how they were saving "roughly $1,000 per year on gas" by using electric heat pumps instead.

While installing heat pumps in your home might seem complicated, Mitsubishi helps simplify the process with its powerful yet easy-to-use website.

To push the cost savings and environmental benefits of efficient, electric heat pumps even further, you can pair them with a home solar system.

EnergySage takes the confusion out of home solar with free quotes from vetted local installers and a mapping tool that allows you to easily see the average price of a solar installation in your state.

While purchasing and installing solar panels might not be in every homeowner's budget, Palmetto's LightReach program offers an innovative solar-leasing program that provides all the same environmental benefits of solar ownership for as little as $0 down.

Whatever configuration is right for your home and your budget, electric heat pumps can keep you and your family warm all winter long for a fraction of the cost, while also giving the environment an assist.

As one Redditor remarked, it "costs sooo little to run the heat pump."

Federal tax credits for energy-efficient electric appliances are still available but will be ending soon, so if you want to potentially save thousands of dollars by upgrading, now is the time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.