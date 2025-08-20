Hesitant homeowner questions the value of heat pumps in frigid hometown: 'I'm just not sure it's worth the expense'

"I would really like to believe that I could get one installed in my house."

A Canadian homeowner came to Reddit with a common question about heat pumps: How well do they work in freezing weather?

The community's answers were eye-opening and reassuring.

The discussion occurred in the r/heatpumps subreddit, where a resident of Calgary, Alberta, asked if a heat pump would be a wise investment, given how cold the winters are (with an average temperature of less than 20 degrees Fahrenheit from December through February).

"I'm wondering how those in similarly frigid winter (climates) have fared with their units," the OP wrote. "I would really like to believe that I could get one installed in my house, but I'm just not sure it's worth the expense."

Several commenters from similarly cold regions were quick to vouch for heat pumps, saying the technology has kept their home comfortable and their energy bills low.

"I couldn't be happier," one commenter wrote. "Worked all the way down to -10 with 40-50 mph winds and it's trotting along in summer with no issues."

Heating and cooling are responsible for more than half of the energy used in an average house, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The technology behind heat pumps can reduce that drastically.

There are plenty of trusted brands that are now making it especially easy for homeowners to find the best heating and cooling solutions for their households; Mitsubishi, for example, has an enormous array of heat pumps, including mini-split heat pumps, that work for homes across the country.

Unlike traditional furnaces, which burn dirty energy to create hot air, heat pumps capture heat from the surrounding air, ground, and water, and use that to keep a house warm. When it's hot outside, it also acts similarly to a traditional air conditioner, keeping homes the right temperature year-round, but in an energy-efficient way that results in lower monthly bills.

American homeowners who act quickly may still be able to get a 30% federal tax credit on heat-pump installation, although the passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill" means that credit expires at the end of 2025. Some states, however, are stepping up with rebate programs of their own.

Some commenters on this Reddit post mentioned the savings they were able to get on installation, but most focused on the way heat pumps worked in their cold-climate homes and how the technology reduced their carbon footprint.

"I will say, after two Minneapolis winters I am convinced," one commenter wrote. "I've lowered my gas usage by 45%."

