Report uncovers incredible savings for homes with heat pumps — here's how you can benefit

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: iStock

Installing a heat pump in your home could save you hundreds of dollars a year — here's how to get one.

A heat pump is a type of HVAC — heating, ventilation, and air conditioning — unit. It can heat and cool your home, and it does so with higher efficiency than traditional HVAC equipment. 

The magic of heat pumps all comes down to heat principles. They work by using a kind of refrigerant that either absorbs heat to cool your home or gives off heat to warm it. 

Depending on a few factors, like where you live and the size of your home, a heat pump can save you anywhere from $100 to $1,000 a year, according to Carbon Switch


💡Save thousands with a heat pump


A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price.

Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save.

They can be costly to install, but you're in luck — the Inflation Reduction Act can cover up to $8,000 of the price tag.

If you're not sure whether a heat pump is right for you and your home, EnergySage can help. Its heat pump marketplace will provide cost estimates, answer common questions, and help you connect with local installation companies. 

Simply create an account and input a few details about your home, like its size and location, and you'll get access to tons of valuable resources — completely free.

If you're interested in making any home upgrades with the help of the IRA, like heat pumps, solar panels, or induction stovetops, now is the time to act.

President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to "terminate the Green New Deal," and "rescind all unspent funds under the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act," quoted The Salt Lake Tribune

🗣️ What is stopping you from upgrading to a heat pump system?

🔘 The cost of installation 💵

🔘 I live in a cold area 🥶

🔘 I don't know enough about it 🤷

🔘 I already have one 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

While this action would ultimately require Congress, the fate of the Inflation Reduction Act is up in the air. Don't wait, or you could miss out on hundreds of dollars in annual savings and thousands in rebates and tax credits.




