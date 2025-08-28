HVAC experts break down 3 common misconceptions about heat pumps: 'The industry has a lot of opinions'

Many misconceptions about heat pumps are based on technology limitations from decades ago, according to expert Dave Hazel.

Hazel, who works for Mitsubishi Electric, was featured on a YouTube clip posted by Austin, Texas, builder Matt Risinger on "The Build Show." The two were at a Boston site, touting the efficient tech's ability to provide plenty of warm air, even when the outside temperature is well below zero.

"That technology has all changed today," Hazel said about how much heat pumps have improved.

The Mitsubishi unit the two experts were talking about is capable of providing 87% of capacity at minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit, making it an effective unit even in America's Northeast. What's more, Hazel said the heat pump produces 115-degree hot air, debunking the myth that they provide a chilly indoor feel.

Heat pumps are an energy-saving hack for practically anyone needing an HVAC upgrade. They can provide heat and air conditioning using pressurized refrigerants. The substances absorb and transport warm air either inside the house or outside, depending on the time of year. Models include ductless mini splits, as explained by Energy Star, or the larger, forced-air kind in the YouTube clip.

Systems cost between $1,500 and $15,000, depending on the specs, per This Old House.

Figuring out the right one for your home can be complicated. Trusted brand Mitsubishi can help you identify the best option for small homes or larger abodes. The company's team can connect you with pro installers, as well as give you crucial insights throughout the process.

Home heating and AC astoundingly account for 52% of a household's electricity use, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Upgrading to a heat pump can provide substantial savings — the average homeowner will bank up to $1,000 a year, according to a Rewiring America estimate.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

That's not to mention the reduced heat-trapping air pollution production resulting from greater efficiency. Planet-warming fumes don't just contribute to greater risks for severe storms. Gas- and oil-burning furnaces are also a risk for deadly carbon monoxide leaks if the heaters aren't properly serviced, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned.

Risinger noted that heat pumps lose some efficiency when the temperature is 10 degrees or lower outside.

"But you know, in most places in the world, it's not minus 10 most of the time, even in snowy Boston," Risinger said in the clip.

More perks can be realized by buying a heat pump before the end of the year. That's because up to $2,000 in tax breaks expire Dec. 31 due to the current administration's new spending bill, according to NPR.

The measure also sunsets valuable incentives for electric vehicles and solar panels, among other cleaner energy upgrades, years early. Acting quickly can secure the savings for those products, too.

When it comes to home heating, Risinger said there are "a lot of myths about heat pumps that are still out there."

But modern technology makes them suitable in most climates.

"You are going to be just fine with a heat pump," the expert added.

Fortunately, Mitsubishi can help you with the next step.



Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.