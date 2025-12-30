Woman shares clever trick using empty pill bottles: 'Great minds'

Our lives can get cluttered, so finding the right storage solutions can help you save space and save a headache later trying to locate what you need. Instead of dropping money on expensive storage boxes or bottles, you may have the perfect solution already in your home, as one TikToker points out.

The scoop

One TikToker (@justalibramama) shared their hack to reuse old medicine bottles. "Have Rx bottles left from your mental health being in shambles?" the video text reads. "Repurpose them for your craft needles and buttons! Hope this helps!"

In the video, the TikToker shows off two medicine bottles with the labels switched to craft supplies labels.

"Low key great cause it's child proof and my children can't get into everything," the caption says.

While the TikToker uses her old antidepressant bottles, any medication bottle would work for storing your loose items.

How it's helping

According to Cabinet, about 194 billion plastic medicine bottles are produced each year.

The production of plastic requires a lot of materials and results in approximately 5% of global carbon dioxide emissions. And much plastic ends up back in landfills, which contribute to water and soil pollution as well as the release of methane, which is 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere. The United Nations estimates that 2,000 garbage trucks of plastic are dumped into water sources every day.

By recycling or repurposing old plastic items, like your old medicine bottles, you can help keep plastic out of landfills and contribute to not polluting our water and earth, as well as save money on buying storage items.

Many people have found great uses for their old medicine bottles beyond storing craft supplies. One homeowner uses pill bottles to store paint so she can touch up her walls when needed. Another woman uses them in her car to store loose change. Pill bottles can also be great in gardening by helping propagate plants and letting roots grow before moving them to soil. From storing lotion to tool bench items like screws, medicine bottles can be repurposed for just about anything.

What everyone's saying

Turns out the TikToker wasn't the only one with the ingenious idea of using it to store craft items, as one commenter shared.

"I have one of these in my pocket [right now] with buttons," one commenter shared.

"Great minds think alike," OP wrote back.

If you don't have old medicine bottles, there are plenty of other options for repurposing old containers for storing your household items.

"Another option … mason jars, pasta sauce jars, pickle jars, and even baby food jars (the old school glass kind) work as well," a commenter shared on a similar video.

