Gardener shares impressive hack using old medicine bottles: 'This is the way'

One propagation fan showed how they used an empty pill bottle to root a grape cutting.

The scoop

The r/propagation subreddit is a community dedicated to growing new plants from cuttings.

One Redditor shared several photos showing the progress their grape plant has made, explaining the cutting was "rooted in water in a pill bottle."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The included photos show the pill bottle with water and then upgraded with some perlite to help root growth. The final couple of photos show the OP moving the plant into a small terracotta pot.

How it's helping

Turn your trash into treasure by using nearly anything to help propagate plant cuttings. Creative DIYers have used all kinds of containers to grow their plants, including spice jars, lettuce containers, and even coffee cups.

Making use of your trash can save you money and keep items out of the landfill. Items like pill bottles and plastic cups break down in landfills, creating microplastics that are becoming a rampant issue around the globe.

Microplastics have been found in soil, water, our food, and even our bodies. While it is still a fairly new phenomenon, the Stanford Report wrote, "Studies in animals and human cells suggest microplastics exposure could be linked to cancer, heart attacks, reproductive problems, and a host of other harms."

Finding ways to give your trash new life is one way to reduce your plastic waste. Another great thing to do is make sure you check your local recycling rules and do your best to follow them. Putting the wrong thing in your recycling bin can lead to contamination in the processing center, breaking machines, or causing things to be thrown in the trash.

What everyone's saying

Fans of propagation loved this use of old pill bottles.

"Hey, this is a great prop container idea," wrote one person.

Someone else added, "This is the way."

The OP gave some advice in the comments for how to properly propagate grapes: "Make sure you have a couple of nodes on the cutting. I like to do the initial rooting in water because getting water to the cutting is essential for survival until it has proper roots."

