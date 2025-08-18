Woman shares brilliant trick for reusing old medicine bottles in the car: 'Smart idea'

TikToker Laura Lee (@lauraleigh47) showed a simple and convenient way to repurpose old prescription pill bottles in the car.

"Smart idea," one commenter said.

The scoop

Lee solved the problem of having loose change lying around your car in cup holders and other nooks and crannies. She held up an empty prescription bottle with the label peeled off. "Put your loose change in and throw it down in the console," she explains as she demonstrates the hack.

Anytime we can recycle, reuse, or repurpose an item, it reduces waste that ends up in landfills. Plastics, like the prescription bottles in the original poster's video, cause particular harm to the environment when they end up in landfills.

There, plastics don't completely decompose. Instead, they break down into microplastics, tiny particles that can pollute the soil and water and have been found in the bodies of animals and humans. The tiny plastics spread and affect ecosystems, harming wildlife and human health.

Some plastics contain PFAS, otherwise known as "forever chemicals," which are toxic and do not break down easily. They can accumulate in the environment and in our bodies, and exposure has been known to cause health issues, including cancer, decreased fertility, asthma, and thyroid disease. The chemicals leach into water, soil, and air when the plastics that contain them end up in landfills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

Finding creative ways to reuse plastic containers, such as the original poster's car-change organizer, is a great way to help reduce the effects that plastics are having on the environment and human health.

Prescription pill bottles have become a popular item to repurpose, and creative, eco-friendly people are finding unique ways to use them. It has been estimated that Americans use 194 billion prescription bottles per year, so finding ways to repurpose them could have a huge impact on the environment.

Some creative ideas have included using them as salad dressing holders to take to work, using them to propagate seeds, and even to preportion coffee beans for fresh-ground espresso shots.

Other hacks that have been shared on social media include converting them into travel-size cosmetic containers and labeling them to use as seed storage containers for home gardeners.

The possibilities seem endless.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were grateful to learn about the hack and shared other creative ways to use old prescription pill bottles.

"Smart idea! Ive seen people do this for laundromats," said one commenter.

"I use it for small parts and bolts and nuts," said another.

One appreciative TikToker said: "That's a really good idea! Thank you."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.