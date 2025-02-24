New homeowner searches for HVAC advice after aging model nears its limit: 'What do I need to consider?'

"I'm fairly new to homeownership … and I care about the environmental impact of my choices."

Upgrading your home's HVAC system to something more eco-friendly and energy-efficient has plenty of benefits, but it can also be intimidating. There's a lot to know, much to consider, and both your financial and physical comfort may be at stake.

That's why people like Reddit user u/MadCapHorse turn to the r/hvacadvice subreddit when they're looking to make some home heating and cooling changes.

Their recent post — entitled "Thinking about a heat pump when my A/C kicks the bucket, what do I need to consider?" — is a perfect example of how useful this sub can be for anyone with HVAC questions.

"I am planning for a replacement of my AC system," the caption reads. "Bought house upstate NY 2 years ago, and I actually have a VERY old 1989 Trane Heat Pump that supplies cooling in the summer and still works, but know it could break anytime.



"I'm fairly new to homeownership, I have cursory knowledge of heat pumps and that cold climate models are getting better and better, and I care about the environmental impact of my choices, so if I can make it work I'd like to."

The caption goes on to ask several detailed questions regarding heat pumps. The answers are just as detailed, if not more.

Without going too far down the rabbit hole, the general consensus is that heat pumps are a great energy-efficient and cost-effective choice. However, some comments do suggest that in the chilly winters of Upstate New York, it may be best to have backup gas heat for the most frigid days.

Every homeowner will have different HVAC needs, but there is a money-saving, eco-friendly option for everyone. In many instances, heat pumps can be that option. They provide both heating and cooling with greater efficiency than traditional HVAC systems, and they do more sustainably.

You can also turn to r/hvacadvice for some great recommendations from commenters like those in u/MadCapHorse's post.

"I would suggest dual fuel (HP + Furnace)," one said. "You can "balance" your system to use HP primary and furnace secondary based on outdoor air temperature. This cuts your emissions and potentially fuel bill.

"I would recommend to check if there are HVAC companies in your area that are in the home efficiency/energy efficiency field," another suggested. "[They] will be able to guide you."

