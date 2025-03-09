Homeowner distraught as new construction project turns their property into 'a dark hole': 'How can they possibly get away with this?'

A distraught homeowner reached out for advice on what to do after a development project on the land adjacent to their property threatened to leave them living in "a dark hole."

Posting on the subreddit r/Homebuilding, the homeowner explained that a 10-acre lot behind their house had been sold and developers had moved in to build luxury homes on the plot. As a result, the meadow that had previously been there had been destroyed and the construction company had plans to raise the ground level 9-10 feet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My question is — how can they possibly get away with this?" the poster asked.

Raising the ground level required that a big retaining wall would be built next to their property, and the homeowner shared that they were worried they would no longer get any sun on their property once the homes were built. Additionally, they had concerns about potential flooding issues from water running off the new properties toward their home because of a rainy climate.

While the sunlight issue was regarded as difficult to address, commenters suggested the homeowner talk to the construction company or local authorities about the water concern. "If you actually have legitimate concerns with the grade you can talk to them about it," wrote one person who identified themself as a construction manager.

"Sorry for your loss, I would be quite sad in your situation," added another.

The homeowner has a right to be worried about the construction project, which could have a detrimental effect on the environment surrounding them. One major issue is the pollution and waste generated at the construction site, which often includes materials like plastic and styrofoam. These materials can break apart and pollute the soil with chemicals and microplastics that can have implications for the environment and our health. Additionally, they can also end up in local waterways and harm wildlife.

The construction industry is also a major contributor to global pollution and accounts for approximately 37% of global emissions of carbon dioxide, which the United Nations' Environment Programme explains is a harmful, polluting gas that is contributing significantly to the warming of the planet.

If the construction industry is going to decarbonize, it will need to embrace new technologies and practices, including reusing materials to help reduce emissions.

