Startup's high-tech DIY solution could help you slash your energy bills: 'We ... felt the difference immediately'

A new home energy platform has a simple mission: help homeowners save big on their utility bills through innovative efficiency improvements.

HomeBoost's first product, the BoostBox, achieves just that by turning your smartphone into an energy detective.

The timing couldn't be better. Summer 2024 brought record-high energy costs, and according to HomeBoost, some families are now spending up to 20% of their income to heat and cool their homes.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that proper air sealing and insulation can cut these costs by 15%, but most homeowners don't know where to begin.

That's where HomeBoost steps in. The company's $99 BoostBox kit includes a thermal camera and blacklight that attaches to your phone. Then, the free HomeBoost app spots energy-wasting problems like air leaks, insulation gaps, and inefficient appliances in about 30 minutes.

The app then creates a personalized report showing which fixes will save you the most money. It also lists available rebates to help cover the costs.

"Consumer studies show there is a massive appetite among homeowners to make changes that improve the livability of their homes while cutting down on energy bills," said CEO Selina Tobaccowala, who previously co-founded Evite. "The problem is they don't know where to start."

The company's approach is working. Just ask homeowner Alice Crisci.

"Our home was plagued by drafty windows and doors," she said. "HomeBoost helped us identify where the major culprits were room-by-room and provided detailed recommendations.

"We went on a caulking rampage soon after and felt the difference immediately — so much that I've been telling everyone who will listen how beneficial conducting a home energy efficiency assessment is!"

Looking ahead, HomeBoost plans to build a marketplace connecting homeowners with contractors, utilities, and financing partners. The company has secured $4 million to expand its team and technology development.

HomeBoost has said that nine out of 10 American homes are underinsulated, and the company is helping families live more comfortably while spending less on utilities by making it quick and affordable to spot energy waste.



