Scientists make stunning 5,900-year-old discovery buried in the Rocky Mountains: 'A window into [the] past'

The discovery of a forest should be cause for celebration. At a site in the Rocky Mountains, though, it's a little more complicated than that.

What's happening?

New Scientist detailed how an ancient forest was discovered in the Rocky Mountains during an archaeological survey at Wyoming's Beartooth Plateau.

Using carbon dating, Montana State University researchers found the clutch of 30 whitebark pine trees were between 5,440 and 5,950 years old.

The trees — discovered lying down and in excellent condition about 3,100 meters above sea level — were 180 meters higher than the existing tree line, revealing a fascinating insight into the historic ecosystem.

Why is this concerning?

The discovery allows scientists "a window into past conditions," as professor Cathy Whitlock put it. However, it was only possible because rising temperatures melted an area that had been covered by ice for thousands of years.

"While such discoveries are scientifically interesting, they are also a sad reminder of how fragile alpine ecosystems are to climate change," Whitlock told New Scientist.

What's more, Whitlock predicts that as the global temperature continues to climb, the tree line could shift upslope in the decades to come.

While more trees on Earth aren't usually a bad thing — because of their ability to absorb and store harmful planet-warming gases from the atmosphere — the melting of ancient ice could have profound effects on ecosystems, which might not be fully realized for years.

It also signifies just how dramatic the climate crisis is, with ice that has held for millennia finally starting to melt as the planet heats up unsustainably.

While there is scope for scientists to discover more about our planet after finding these trees, the melting of ancient ice does bring potential complications.

As the U.N. Environment Programme detailed, the melting of permafrost could lead to the exposure of once-dormant pathogens.

What can be done about the rising global temperature?

The most impactful thing we can do to slow the rate at which thermometers creep higher across the globe is to reduce our production of pollution.

It sounds like a big task, but sustainable actions can add up in a hurry. Talking to your friends and family about the collective action you can take can make the positive effects even more profound.

You can start by composting your food and garden waste, which will stop plastic trash bags from filling up so fast and later accumulating in methane-producing landfills.

Or you can look into local community solar initiatives that can reduce the amount of energy you access from the power grid, which still heavily relies on the burning of dirty fuels.

Every sustainable step you take moves us closer to a cleaner, cooler future — which, among other things, is essential to help keep ancient ice intact.

