Woman reveals brilliant hack using old peanut butter jar lids: 'Great to know'

Mason jars are a popular way to store anything from food to knickknacks, and a woman just discovered a hack to swap out the metal lids with a different option that cuts down on waste.

The scoop

Vees (@vees202) on TikTok shared a tip she learned from another handy person that a metal mason jar lid can be swapped for a plastic one from a peanut butter jar.

She explained that she loves mason jars but hates the oxidation that comes with their metal lids, so, despite some initial skepticism, she was impressed to find the peanut butter jar lid fit the tall and shorter mason jars in her stash.

The OP emphasized that the lid swap is only applicable to simple storage and should not be used for canning or preservation.

How it's helping

This hack is so helpful because, while metal mason jar lids can be revived, it's handy to have a backup in case they're too far gone or get lost. It also means an unlidded jar doesn't have to be tossed because it's no longer useful, cutting down on waste and saving money on purchasing new items.

Using the plastic peanut butter jar lid is also a great way to stretch your food dollar by finding a new life for the empty jar, plus it cuts down on plastic ending up in landfills.

Plastic in landfills takes years to break down, releasing pollution as it does, and a lot of plastic items end up in the ocean, harming marine life and the larger water cycle. While some plastics are recyclable, a study shared by The Guardian found that just 27.9% of plastic waste disposed of in 2022 was recycled.

Jars of any kind can be repurposed in so many ways, saving money on storage and cutting down on waste and consumption of resources. People have repurposed empty food jars into travel coffee containers, used candle jars into planters, and spice jars into seedling starters, just to name a few of the clever ideas people have shared.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments loved the OP's trick, calling it a "great hack" and "brilliant!"

One person chimed in with an additional suggestion, saying they use "shaker tops from Parmesan cheese, they work great too."

The OP welcomed the idea, replying, "Great to know! Thank you for sharing."

