Gardener shares 'brilliant' hack using empty spice jars: 'Awesome idea'

One gardener is getting kudos online for their creative take on reusing old kitchen items — and the internet is calling it "genius."

The scoop

In a TikTok clip, the creator shows off a collection of repurposed spice jars used for tiny seedling starters. The video is captioned, "Simple propagation station from old spice containers."

"You're brilliant!!" one commenter wrote.

How it's helping

Clear containers let you see root growth, making them ideal for tracking your seedling's progress. Plus, their small size is perfect for herbs, cuttings, or starter plants that don't need deep soil.

By repurposing containers you already have, you can save money on plastic planters while also reducing packaging waste. Small, contained setups like this can also help people grow food and herbs indoors — lowering grocery bills and saving you trips to the store, while also creating greener, more independent homes.

Instead of tossing empty spice jars into the trash or recycling bin, transforming them into mini planters proves that sustainable growing can start right on your countertop. Repurposing old spice jars is also a simple way to cut waste and reduce demand for new materials. With landfills overflowing and plastics piling up, leaching microplastics into our soil, water, and food, this is extra important.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

For more tips on reducing waste and saving money, learn how to make a profit while decluttering, or make money on your old clothes and electronics. Preventing waste and reducing demand for manufacturing also helps cut down on the pollution that is overheating our planet and harming the health of communities.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were definitely here for this hack.

"Awesome idea thanks," one viewer commented. Another added: "This is genius! I use old jelly and cucumber jars. I never thought about spice jars. These are perfect especially since the holes are already in the lid. Thank you for sharing."

One person shared their similar tactic: "I do seed starters with old strawberries plastic containers. If you use the 'lid' do a light coat of soil and put the bottom over it and put it in a window seal it turns into a little greenhouse." A third commenter summed it up: "So smart."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.









