Woman shares clever way to reuse empty candle jars: 'Actually genius'

A Bath & Body Works fan on Reddit has sparked a wave of appreciation for a clever upcycling idea that turns leftover candle jars into chic plant homes while giving the brand's signature containers a second life instead of sending them to the trash.

The post, shared to r/bathandbodyworks, shows several small houseplants nestled in cleaned-out candle jars sitting on a sunny windowsill. The caption reads: "Repurpose idea for candle jars: 4 inch nursery pots, a perfect fit!"



Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's a simple concept — and one that makes perfect sense for anyone who's ever hesitated to toss out one of Bath & Body Works' decorative vessels. The glass jars are sturdy, colorful, and already designed to look good on display, making them a natural fit for four-inch plant pots or small propagation projects.

For home decorators and plant lovers alike, it's an easy way to add polish to a windowsill or desk without buying new planters. Plus, repurposing containers like these keeps them out of landfills — a small but meaningful way to reduce household waste.



Similar hacks have become increasingly popular online as consumers look for creative, affordable ways to organize and refresh their spaces while staying eco-conscious. Reusing jars, tins, and containers can help cut clutter and save money.

Reddit commenters were quick to praise the idea.

One wrote, "This is actually genius."

FROM OUR PARTNER Embrace calm, restful sleep with natural magnesium solutions — and get 30% off for a limited time Nature’s Craft magnesium and Vitamin D supplement helps support your wellness routine with calmness, muscle relaxation, and better sleep quality. This vegan, non-hormonal powder is crafted with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. Plus, for a limited time get 30% off this deliciously simple solution. Learn more

Another added, "Great idea!! I'm always needing some cachepots, and so many of the candles have lovely designs. Looking forward to using my Fresh Lilac purple-y ones for this!" A third chimed in, "Wait this is perfect, especially for ones with a pretty package."

What started as a small post about leftover jars is now a reminder that even everyday items — with a little imagination — can bloom into something new.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.