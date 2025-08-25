Gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off your plants: 'I do this every year'

These bright flowers can bring a ton of benefits to your garden.

The scoop

Gardener and TikToker Lilly Family Garden (@lilly.family.garden) explained why she plants marigolds in each of her planter boxes.

"I added the marigolds to help deter pests and attract pollinators," she says.

Marigolds release strong-scented chemicals into the air, which act as a natural pest-repellent. At the same time, their bright colors and sweet nectar attract beneficial insects, like bees and butterflies.

As if to prove their effectiveness, a bee got right to work by visiting the newly planted marigolds.

"Look, I just planted these," Lilly says. "I love it!"

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way to have fun, stay fit, be frugal, and grow fresh fruits and veggies, but it's not always easy to keep a garden pest-free. Aphids, cabbage worms, mealybugs, spider mites, and more — pests are an inevitable part of gardening.

Pesticides are marketed as an easy, one-and-done way of keeping the bad bugs at bay, but spraying harsh chemicals on your plants does more harm than good. Pesticides can't discern between pests and pollinators, and your garden will suffer without the latter.

Companion planting is just one of many methods of keeping your garden pest-free without the use of chemicals. Companion plants play many parts: deterring pests, attracting pollinators, attracting pest-eating bugs, enriching soil, and even acting as "sacrifices."

Once the bad bugs are banished, gardening becomes less stressful. In fact, people who garden regularly report lower levels of stress and anxiety. They're also physically healthier and at less risk of developing certain diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and dementia.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters were already familiar with the pollination power of marigolds.

"My marigolds are juuuust about to bloom and I need them to hurry up cuz I see those aphids," one user said.

"I do this every year," another commenter wrote. "I buy marigold starters and plant the seeds alongside them."

"Don't forget some basil for your tomato bed to help with pests as well," a third user reminded others.

