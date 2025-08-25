  • Home Home

Gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off your plants: 'I do this every year'

"I love it!"

by Cassidy Lovell
"I love it!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

These bright flowers can bring a ton of benefits to your garden.

The scoop

Gardener and TikToker Lilly Family Garden (@lilly.family.garden) explained why she plants marigolds in each of her planter boxes.

@lilly.family.garden Companion Planting with Marigolds and a little Bee got right to work! 🥰🐝 #marigolds #companionplanting #pollinators #raisedbeds ♬ Soulful Shadows - Chihua

"I added the marigolds to help deter pests and attract pollinators," she says. 

Marigolds release strong-scented chemicals into the air, which act as a natural pest-repellent. At the same time, their bright colors and sweet nectar attract beneficial insects, like bees and butterflies.

As if to prove their effectiveness, a bee got right to work by visiting the newly planted marigolds.

"Look, I just planted these," Lilly says. "I love it!"

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way to have fun, stay fit, be frugal, and grow fresh fruits and veggies, but it's not always easy to keep a garden pest-free. Aphids, cabbage worms, mealybugs, spider mites, and more — pests are an inevitable part of gardening. 

Pesticides are marketed as an easy, one-and-done way of keeping the bad bugs at bay, but spraying harsh chemicals on your plants does more harm than good. Pesticides can't discern between pests and pollinators, and your garden will suffer without the latter. 

Companion planting is just one of many methods of keeping your garden pest-free without the use of chemicals. Companion plants play many parts: deterring pests, attracting pollinators, attracting pest-eating bugs, enriching soil, and even acting as "sacrifices." 

Once the bad bugs are banished, gardening becomes less stressful. In fact, people who garden regularly report lower levels of stress and anxiety. They're also physically healthier and at less risk of developing certain diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and dementia.

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters were already familiar with the pollination power of marigolds.

"My marigolds are juuuust about to bloom and I need them to hurry up cuz I see those aphids," one user said.

"I do this every year," another commenter wrote. "I buy marigold starters and plant the seeds alongside them."

"Don't forget some basil for your tomato bed to help with pests as well," a third user reminded others.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x