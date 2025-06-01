Expert gardener reveals simple 3-step strategy for lush backyard harvests: 'How pretty'

A YouTube video is bringing attention to the benefits of companion planting in backyard gardens.

"How pretty," one viewer commented.

The scoop

Companion planting is a gardening technique where different species of plants are positioned next to each other in the soil to benefit from each other. This can lead to healthier plants, natural pest control, increased pollination, and healthier soil. If a gardener knows which plants can be mutually beneficial, they can improve the quality of their garden with proper care.

Barbara (@AGardenersJourneyHomestead), a homestead gardener and the original poster of the video, explains that she uses the "rule of threes" in her garden beds, planting one row of vegetables, one row of herbs, and one row of flowers that complement each other.

How it's helping

Home gardening has environmental benefits and can also be a source of physical and mental wellness for people who participate.

When you grow your own food, it affects the environment in positive ways. It helps reduce trips to the grocery store, which reduces pollution. It also helps us cut down on plastic waste from produce packaging, which limits the plastic that ends up in the environment and landfills, where it can cause damage to wildlife and to the planet.

Home gardening has a positive impact on biodiversity and local ecosystems. When you incorporate native plants into your garden, it helps support local wildlife and a balanced ecosystem. The plants provide food and shelter for pollinators, and they don't require as much water. Balanced native gardens have natural pest control and weed control, so there is no need for harmful chemicals.

Having a garden around your home can help absorb air pollution and bacteria, which can improve air quality. This helps contribute to a healthier environment overall and can help with physical wellness.

The act of gardening requires physical movement, so tending a garden can increase your physical activity level, contributing to greater physical wellness. Home gardeners also tend to eat the fruits and vegetables they grow, which results in increased fiber intake and decreased consumption of chemical fertilizers and pesticides that are often found in store-bought produce. Gardening can also be a benefit to mental health.

All of these benefits can be enhanced by companion planting.

What everyone's saying

YouTube commenters were excited about the idea of companion planting, asking questions and giving compliments.

One commenter said: "I love growing!"

