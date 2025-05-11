Expert reveals simple hack for a garden bursting with color: 'Just did this yesterday'

A gardener on TikTok, Jus_Dane (@jus_dane), recently shared a great tip for growing more beneficial flowers in your garden.

The scoop

"If you want to learn how to have unlimited marigold seeds, you'll want to keep watching this video," she said at the onset.

Jus_Dane went on to show how she would crumble dried marigold bulbs from her flowers to disperse seeds in nearby flower beds. She suggested saving some of the seeds in an envelope if you intend to plant elsewhere or at a later time. Jus_Dane also suggested waiting until the wind dies down, so the seeds don't disperse everywhere.

How it's helping

Besides being pretty splashes of color in your garden, marigolds are a practical addition. The scent they emit repels a wide range of pests. Marigolds also help attract beneficial pollinators.

Marigolds are a fine way to control pests without the use of harmful chemicals. If you're growing edible plants, those pesticides can be bad news for your health. Even if you're not growing vegetables, the runoff from your garden can rinse pesticides into local waterways and pollute marine ecosystems. All-natural pest control can help to avoid that.

Jus_Dane's technique can be equally applied to a wide range of plants. It's easy to gather and plant seeds in your garden. Seeds from peppers, nasturtiums, and strawberries are just some readily available options. By being careful with your harvesting, it's possible to keep a steady supply of seeds so your garden is constantly diverse and thriving.

What everyone's saying

Jus_Dane was excited to get some more marigolds in her garden, and so were her TikTok viewers. They were all on board with this kind of reseeding effort.

"Just did this yesterday," said one community member.

"Yess!! I harvest hundreds of marigold seeds from ONE plant last year! So I'm planting buckoo marigolds now!" said another.

