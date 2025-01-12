Gardener demonstrates how to get fruit and veggie seeds for free: 'You don't have to buy your seeds at the store'

Grocery prices are on the rise, but so is the number of people growing their own food. Thanks to a hack by a small-town homesteader, some store-bought fruits and veggies can provide you with the seeds needed to grow your own at home for free.

The scoop

Flemingfamilyhomestead (@willowandwhimsyy) shared a TikTok video showing how to turn store-bought produce into plants in your home garden.

"Fun fact, you don't have to buy your seeds at the store," the narrator says. "I mean, you totally can, don't get me wrong, but you don't have to. When you're about to cut open a veggie or fruit that has some seeds inside, take a second to remember this video."

Over the following 50 seconds, the OP demonstrates how to harvest seeds, the eight easy steps bulleted in text over the video.

All you have to do is cut open the produce and scrape out the seeds, separating them from any bigger chunks. Then soak them in a bowl of cold or room temperature water for 10 minutes — ensure the water is not hot, as this will activate the seeds, which the OP explains you do not want to do unless you're ready to plant them.

Once soaked, discard any dead seeds that float, rinse the rest well, and dry them on a paper towel for a few days. Then, the OP says to "place them in a bag, label them, and they're good to go after probably a couple of weeks of really letting them dry. You're welcome."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's working

Growing your own food saves you money and reduces your carbon footprint. This hack, in particular, saves you a little extra by showing you how to get started without buying seeds. Having food at your fingertips, in general, saves you trips to the increasingly expensive store. It also ensures you only pick what you can use, meaning you waste less.

This is good for the planet, too: 92 billion pounds of food are thrown away in the United States annually, and a large portion comes from homes. Once in landfills, it produces methane — a powerful planet-warming gas — as it decomposes. Growing your own food further benefits the environment by reducing the demand for mass-grown, globally shipped produce.

Gardening also benefits human health. A study from the University of Colorado found that people who garden eat more fiber and get more physical activity than those who don't. Gardening has also been shown to benefit mental health by decreasing stress and anxiety.

What people are saying

Viewers took to the comment section to praise the hack, ask questions, and offer alternative methods.

"I totally needed this! Thank you!!" wrote one.

"I throw it straight in the dirt and they've grown every time," said another. The OP responded, "Totally works! But I do this so I can store them long term."

"I have hundreds of dollars worth of seeds that I've saved doing this," shared one more user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







