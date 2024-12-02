New study reveals disturbing long-term impacts of DDT: 'I was surprised'

When toxic chemicals are dumped into water bodies, they leach into the ocean floor and surrounding vegetation.

Scientists reveal the dark reality of DDT's long-term impact on ocean life in Southern California. Decades after the toxic pesticide has been banned, a new study shows its lasting effect on local wildlife, per reports by Hoodline San Diego News.

What's happening?

Researchers from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego have just published their findings after examining the long-term effect of DDT on California's southern coast. Although the noxious chemical was banned in 1972, the researchers found its residues continue to harm fish and the ocean floors near previous dumping sites.

After gathering and analyzing data sets from nine institutions, including the Southern California Bight Regional Monitoring Program and the Coastal Fish Contamination Program, the researchers were startled by their findings. While the data reveals that DDT levels are significantly higher near established dumping sites, the connection between sediment contamination and local fish varies more than expected.

According to the researchers, the fish's diet, habitat, and where they swim all impact internal levels of DDT contamination.

"I was surprised by how strong the relationship was," lead study author and postdoctoral researcher Lillian McGill told Hoodline. "Strong enough to reasonably predict DDT concentrations in a fish based on where it was caught and its diet and habitat."

Why is the new study important?

The new study offers a thorough examination of the long-term impact that toxic chemicals like DDT have on the environment. When toxic chemicals are dumped into water bodies, they leach into the ocean floor and surrounding vegetation. Fish then consume the contaminated vegetation, which threatens wildlife populations even decades after dumping.

Persistent levels of DDT in the fish population also impact our food supply. While the study shows a downtrend in DDT's presence in fish over time, bottom-dwellers such as halibut can still have levels of DDT that are unsafe for consumption.

What's being done about DDT contamination in oceans?

With time, sediment layers have started covering the DDT-contaminated ocean floors, which has reduced DDT levels in the fish population.

However, scientists are studying the long-term impacts of DDT on marine life. More research still needs to be done examining the extent of previous DDT dumping sites on ocean wildlife.

"It remains to be seen whether DDT from these deep dumping sites is more problematic than what our results reflect," marine biologist and co-author of the study Brice Semmens told Hoodline.

