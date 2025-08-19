Shopper stunned after finding designer item at local thrift store: 'I am speechless'

"I have never been so jealous of a thrift."

A shopper found a new-with-tags maroon hooded cape for a steal at a local thrift shop, and she couldn't wait to show it off with a selfie in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The cape, which the thrifter affectionately referred to as a "magic cloak," cost $175 — significantly lower than its original $800 price tag. "I am speechless," the woman said of her find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift hauls can be true gems for shoppers looking to save money, especially on traditionally high-priced items. Luxury brands become more accessible when thrifting, as evidenced by one shopper who found a cashmere sweater from The Row for just $4.99 when it normally retails for $1,750. Another found a Fendi baguette for less than $5.

You can also save money on everyday essentials when thrifting. This includes furniture, kitchen gear, and dishware. Or you can thrift to find one-of-a-kind pieces that add character to your wardrobe or home.

And you might not even realize the good things you're doing for the environment when admiring your latest haul. Shopping at thrift stores keeps items from getting tossed. As they say, one person's trash is another person's treasure. The more you buy through thrifting, the less that ends up in landfills.

Plus, thrifting helps curb fast fashion, which is one of the largest contributors to worldwide textile waste. According to Earth.org, the industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon pollution.

By thrifting, you could be one of the lucky ones to find a luxury item like the OP did. Redditors were certainly impressed.

"It's got that 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' magic!" one commenter gushed.

Another added: "Every woman needs a cape like that. How incredibly dashing and a little mysterious."

"I have never been so jealous of a thrift," someone else said.

